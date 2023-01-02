Inflation eases further to 8.71% in December

The inflation rate has dropped to 8.71% in December, according to data provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In November, the inflation rate was 8.85%, so the rate has decreased by 0.14 percentage points.

The overall inflation spiralled to 9.52% in August – the highest in a decade. The rate further decreased to 8.91% in October and continued dropping over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the food price index dropped to 7.91% in December from 8.14% in November. The price index for non-food items dropped to 9.96% in December from 9.98% in November.

The wage rate index jumped to 7.03% in December, 0.05 percentage points higher than the November wage rate index. The growth in wage is 1.68 percentage points lower than the inflation rate, which indicates that the purchasing power of the wage earners reduced in the last month.

Morever, the BBS report revealed that the moving average inflation of the last 12 months jumped to 7.70%. The average inflation for the 12 months in 2021 was 5.54%.