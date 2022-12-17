Inflation declining, wage rate increasing: Mannan

Economy

BSS
17 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Inflation declining, wage rate increasing: Mannan

BSS
17 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 09:19 pm
Inflation declining, wage rate increasing: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan today said that the general point to point inflation has been declining in the country over the last four months while, on the other hand, the wage rate is also increasing.

The Planning Minister was addressing a dialogue titled "Crisis in economy: What could be the strategy?" held at the BRAC Centre Inn in the capital today.

Organized by civil society think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), it's chairman and country's eminent economist Dr Rehman Sobhan moderated the dialogue.

The Planning Minister said that although the inflation rate is declining, but the declining pace is slow.

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the head of the government, has been running the country and its economy properly.

Mannan said despite the global economic recession like situation, the government is working relentlessly to do better in all fronts while also pursuing that suitable strategy to do much better.

In response to various criticisms against the government, he said after assuming office in 2009, the government has almost freed the country from hunger which is a great achievement.

Side by side, the Planning Minister said that the literacy rate has been increased over the years as well as there has been massive development in the power sector and in physical infrastructure areas.

"For these, there has been development in the lives and livelihood of people especially in the rural areas," he added.

Turning to the estimation of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Mannan said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted the growth projections that the government has made over the last few years.

He also said that suggestions would be taken from all concerned including the economists on how to make time befitting the estimation process of the BBS.

Referring to the various recent government notifications to pursue austerity, Mannan said that these measures would help further to save public fund significantly.

Jatiya Party Lawmaker Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, executive director of PRI Dr Ahsan H Mansur, former chief economist of the World Bank country representative office Dr Zahid Hussain and managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Rupali Haque Chowdhury spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Top News

inflation / Wage / Mannan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

6h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

57m | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

2h | TBS Stories
Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

2h | TBS Stories
Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

2h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!