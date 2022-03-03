Inflation is the 'cruelest tax' for marginalised people: Sanem

Economy

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

Inflation is the 'cruelest tax' for marginalised people: Sanem

It said that the official figures of inflation by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) do not reflect the real scenarios of the stress of the marginalised households in the wake of the price hike

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:16 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Inflation is the "cruelest tax" for marginalised people, South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem) said in a recent report.

The report titled "Do the official inflation figures in Bangladesh reflect the actual inflation faced by the marginalised households in Bangladesh?" was authored by Sanem Executive Director Dr Selim Raihan.

It said that the official figures of inflation by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) do not reflect the real scenarios of the stress of the marginalised households in the wake of the price hike.

The local research firm also organised a webinar in this regard on Thursday (3 March).

In January 2022, according to the BBS, the food inflation rates for the urban and rural areas were 4.85% and 5.94%, respectively. However, Sanem estimation suggested that the marginalised households in Bangladesh are facing food inflation rates that are more than two times the officially reported food inflation rates.

Point to point food inflation rate for the period Jan-2022 over Jan-2021 in the urban household groups was 11.36; according to BBS, it was 5.47. The inflation rate for the same perioid in the rural household groups was 11.21, while the rate was 6.07 according to the BBS.

Sanem marked seven factors for the recent the food price hike; these are: Supply-demand mismatch; Relative price change and additional pressure on demand; Disruption in supply chain; Non-competitive market and weak monitoring; Rise in import cost: exchange rate, shipment and logistics; Rising food prices in the world market and Rise in fuel prices

The organisation suggested conducting proper assessment of the market's demand and supply situation and Involving all relevant stakeholders in the market monitoring.

It also suggested to expand of the social protection coverage to include the old and new vulnerable population

Bangladesh / Top News

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem) / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

4h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

7h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Worlds most delicious pancakes

Worlds most delicious pancakes

25m | Videos
Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

25m | Videos
FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

30m | Videos
Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar