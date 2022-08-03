Inflation to cool down soon: Finance Minister

Economy

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

Inflation to cool down soon: Finance Minister

"The rise of inflation in the country is due to the increase in the price of goods in the international market. Inflation may return to normal within the next two to one month," The finance minister said

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:18 pm
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said inflation will be normal within the next one to two months due to commodity price fall in the international market.  

After the cabinet committee meeting on public purchase on Wednesday, he said the US Dollar in the domestic market will also calm down soon following the boost in export earnings and remittance.

The minister said the US raises the policy rate to blunt inflation, but the policy cannot be adopted in Bangladesh. Therefore, the government is discouraging the import of non-essential goods, increasing the duty and widening the margin for letter of credit (LC) opening.       

"In the 2008-2009 fiscal year when the Awami League came to power, inflation was 12.3%. Since then, the government has been going through many ups and downs. We had to face global crises like the pandemic and the Russia- Ukraine war. In spite of the difficulties, the country's economy is faring well. Very soon the country's economy will return to its previous state," Kamal said.

In response to the query whether fertiliser prices have been increased on the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mustafa Kamal said, "I don't understand what you are talking about. The government did not increase the prices on the advice of anyone."

About showing laundered money in income tax returns, he said, "There are various reasons as to why people cannot mention all assets in their income tax returns. There are also systemic complications in Bangladesh. That is why the scope has been provided to money laundered abroad. We expect positive outcomes in this regard."

He said that people who have assets abroad will declare it in the returns out of "responsibility and compassion for the country".

The cabinet committee meeting approved the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to purchase 3.30 crore litres of soybean oil at

Tk448.82 crore from the United Arab Emirates and Canada through direct purchase.

The import rate is $1.44 or Tk136 taka per litre. The oil will be supplied in two-litre bottles.

Besides, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has been approved to purchase 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited and Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dollar / Dollar Price / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation