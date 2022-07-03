Workers' wages, bonuses must be paid by 7 July: State minister 

Industry

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

Workers' wages, bonuses must be paid by 7 July: State minister 

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:08 pm
Workers&#039; wages, bonuses must be paid by 7 July: State minister 

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian has directed employers to pay salaries and bonuses to workers in all sectors, including RMG, by 7 July before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

She issued the directive in a statement Sunday (3 July) as per the decision of the Tripartite Consultative Council on RMG and the National Tripartite Consultative Council meeting of the ministry held on 28 June at Srama Bhaban. 

"It was decided at the meeting that the Eid leave would be combined with the government holiday and the owners would give leave to the workers through owner-worker negotiations," Mannujan Sufian said.

However, in case of emergency export, leave can be conveniently provided subject to discussion with the workers," she added.

Economy / Top News

wages / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years