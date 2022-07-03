Workers' wages, bonuses must be paid by 7 July: State minister 

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian has directed employers to pay salaries and bonuses to workers in all sectors, including RMG, by 7 July before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

She issued the directive in a statement Sunday (3 July) as per the decision of the Tripartite Consultative Council on RMG and the National Tripartite Consultative Council meeting of the ministry held on 28 June at Srama Bhaban.

"It was decided at the meeting that the Eid leave would be combined with the government holiday and the owners would give leave to the workers through owner-worker negotiations," Mannujan Sufian said.

However, in case of emergency export, leave can be conveniently provided subject to discussion with the workers," she added.