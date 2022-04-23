Walton’s quarterly profits continue to drop

Industry

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:07 pm

Related News

Walton’s quarterly profits continue to drop

However, among the three quarters of the ongoing fiscal, this is the lowest percentage decline year-on-year

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:07 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd posted lower profits again for the third quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal. 

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk12.34 for the January-March quarter, which was Tk12.92 in the same quarter a year ago.

However, among the three quarters of the ongoing fiscal, this is the highest quarterly profit and the lowest percentage decline year-on-year.

Walton's Company Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard, "Our third quarter revenue grew by 35% year-on-year, which netted 24% revenue growth for the nine months."

"But the cost of raw materials had been soaring globally and as the largest company in the market, Walton did not transfer it all to the customers and that was the main reason behind profit drops this year." 

"However, the entire industry is raising product prices and so is Walton and we expect the profit margin rising trend will continue in the fourth (April-June) quarter to net a better annual performance," he added.

According to Walton's price-sensitive information that was circulated following a board meeting of the company on Saturday, its EPS for the July-March period stood at Tk27.07, against Tk34.26 for the same period a year ago. 

The net operating cash flow per share also slumped to a negative Tk16.36 for the first three quarters, while it was Tk52.24 for the same period of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Operating cash flow reflects how much cash a company receives over a period versus how much it spends.

Including the revaluation surpluses, Walton's net asset value per share stood at Tk321 at the end of March, which was Tk218 without the asset revaluation surpluses.

Walton shares closed at Tk1,101.3 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Economy / Top News

Walton / profit drop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

6h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

10h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

11h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

50m | Videos
How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

50m | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

1h | Videos
Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine