UK expresses interest in developing eco-friendly shipping sector

Industry

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

UK expresses interest in developing eco-friendly shipping sector

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:34 pm
UK expresses interest in developing eco-friendly shipping sector

The UK has expressed interest in increasing cooperation with Bangladesh to develop an environment-friendly shipping sector, said Baroness Vere of Norbiton, minister for Maritime, Aviation and Security of the United Kingdom.

The British minister had a bilateral meeting with Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for Shipping, on Friday at the British Ministry of Transport, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the shipping cooperation between the two countries.

The state minister has requested to increase the UK's cooperation in the shipping sector of Bangladesh, especially providing environment-friendly technology in various seaports of the country including Chattogram and Mongla, mutual recognition of certificates of competence of Bangladeshi seafarers and providing visas on arrival to Bangladeshi seafarers in various ports of UK, removing existing complications.

Khalid Mahmud mentioned that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated the Marine Academy in Bangladesh with the cooperation of the British Technical Cooperation Aid in 1972.

During the meeting, British Minister Baroness Weir praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong and innovative leadership in building an environmentally-friendly shipping sector in Bangladesh and addressing climate change risks at COP-26.

Besides, both the ministers emphasized cooperation in the field of research and training in technical and policy matters between the maritime academies and institutes of the two countries with the aim of decarbonisation of the maritime and shipping sector to deal with climate change.

Saida Muna Tasnim, high commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the International Maritime Organisation, and Director General of the Directorate of Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque participated in the meeting.

The meeting was a part of the three-day visit of Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury to the United Kingdom to participate in the 128th Council of the International Maritime Organisation, which was the first meeting of the shipping ministers of the two countries since 2009.

Economy / Top News

Shipping industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

2h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

12h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

30m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

55m | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

1h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 