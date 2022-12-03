UK expresses interest in developing eco-friendly shipping sector

The UK has expressed interest in increasing cooperation with Bangladesh to develop an environment-friendly shipping sector, said Baroness Vere of Norbiton, minister for Maritime, Aviation and Security of the United Kingdom.

The British minister had a bilateral meeting with Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for Shipping, on Friday at the British Ministry of Transport, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the shipping cooperation between the two countries.

The state minister has requested to increase the UK's cooperation in the shipping sector of Bangladesh, especially providing environment-friendly technology in various seaports of the country including Chattogram and Mongla, mutual recognition of certificates of competence of Bangladeshi seafarers and providing visas on arrival to Bangladeshi seafarers in various ports of UK, removing existing complications.

Khalid Mahmud mentioned that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated the Marine Academy in Bangladesh with the cooperation of the British Technical Cooperation Aid in 1972.

During the meeting, British Minister Baroness Weir praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong and innovative leadership in building an environmentally-friendly shipping sector in Bangladesh and addressing climate change risks at COP-26.

Besides, both the ministers emphasized cooperation in the field of research and training in technical and policy matters between the maritime academies and institutes of the two countries with the aim of decarbonisation of the maritime and shipping sector to deal with climate change.

Saida Muna Tasnim, high commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the International Maritime Organisation, and Director General of the Directorate of Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque participated in the meeting.

The meeting was a part of the three-day visit of Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury to the United Kingdom to participate in the 128th Council of the International Maritime Organisation, which was the first meeting of the shipping ministers of the two countries since 2009.