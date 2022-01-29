Textile mills’ profit skyrockets in Q2

Industry

Jasim Uddin & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
29 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Textile mills’ profit skyrockets in Q2

Surge in yarn prices was the key reason, industry insiders say

Jasim Uddin & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
29 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:33 pm

The country's spinning and textile millers witnessed a jump in profit in the second quarter (October-December) of fiscal year 2021-22, despite a gas crisis and subsequent production losses in the period.

They posted up to 2,357% year-on-year growth in the quarter, according to an analysis on the financial statements of the 58 listed textile companies.

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning, Envoy Textile, Maksons Spinning and Metro Spinning were some of the top gainers.

Industry insiders said they could bag more profit with higher production if there was no shortage in gas supply.

"We lost $1.75 billion production opportunities due to the gas crisis," Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, told a press conference at a capital hotel yesterday.

In the event, he also expressed concern over the proposed gas price hike and said such a hike would increase their production costs and reduce competitiveness.

"As a result, investment flow would be badly impacted," he added.

The financial situation of the textile millers can also be interpreted by the trend of apparel shipments as the millers are the main backward linkage industry of readymade garments. 

According to the Export Promotion Bureau, the RMG exports increased by 46.21% to $10.84 billion in the second quarter of FY2021-22, while it was $7.42 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal (FY2020-21).

To keep pace with apparel export growth, yarn makers planned to invest about $2.5 billion to boost production capacity by the next year.

Talking to The Business Standard, Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denim, said the spinning millers were enjoying high growth in profits due mainly to the surge in yarn prices.

Echoing Mahmud, several other insiders said cotton prices rose 35% in the global market over the last couple of months, which was why they raised the yarn prices.

However, increased freight rates and feeder vessel shortage put them in different challenges, they added. 

Economy / Top News

Textile mills / Profit Increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

7h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

8h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

10h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

3h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

4h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP