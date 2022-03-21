Textile millers seek direct shipping service with US  

Industry

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Textile millers seek direct shipping service with US  

In the last financial year, Bangladesh imported 8.5 million bales of cotton from the international market, of which 11% was from the US

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 10:28 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Textile millers in Bangladesh have called for introducing direct vessel operations between the Chattogram Port and the United States to reduce the time and cost of cotton imports, the main raw material for readymade garments.

"Direct vessel service will definitely increase the use of US cotton in Bangladesh," said Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

He made the call to US cotton exporters at a seminar on the "US cotton and the golden triangle of spinning profitability" organised by the Cotton USA at a city hotel on Monday night.

The BTMA president said, currently, Bangladesh imports 11% of its cotton needs from the US. This is likely to be 14% this year. If the direct vessel service is introduced, it will increase further.

At the same seminar, he highlighted the time-consuming process of compulsory fumigation at Chattogram port in the import of cotton from the United States.

"We are working on it, need to have your positive initiatives for the withdrawal of compulsoriness of fumigation on US cotton. Withdrawal of fumigation will also increase the use of US cotton in Bangladesh," he added.

At the event, Peter D Haas, the newly-appointed US ambassador to Bangladesh, assured the businesses that he would work for the withdrawal of the mandatory fumigation.

In the last financial year, Bangladesh imported 8.5 million bales of cotton from the international market, of which 11% was from the US.

Among others, Sharif Zahir, managing director at Ananta Group, Fayyaz Khundker, managing director at Ocean Network Express Line, and Cotton USA's representatives Darren Long, Steve Dyer and Hope Brooks, spoke at the seminar.  

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) / Textile Mill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

12h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

2h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

3h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

4h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years