Tanners Assoc authorised to issue certificates for cash incentives against all finished leather exports

The Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) is now authorised to issue certificates to its members for cash assistance applications related to all types of finished leather exports, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued a circular today (14 July) in this regard.

Previously, the BTA, along with other associations, could only issue certificates for cash assistance applications on exports under full or partial advance repatriation system.

A senior official of the central bank, speaking anonymously to TBS, said previously, that the BTA could only issue certificates for export incentives related to advance payments.

Under the new guidelines, it can now issue certificates for all types of finished leather exports, including those through letters of credit (LC) and contracts, in addition to advance payments, to receive incentives, he added.