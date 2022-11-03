Swiss Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

03 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Nathalie Chuard, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, along with Eros Robbiani, counsellor and head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of Switzerland, has recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd at Chhatak in Sunamganj.

The ambassador visited different sites including Aggregates, Geocycle, clinkerization, manufacturing process and facilities of the only integrated cement plant in the country which is an iconic symbol of friendship between Bangladesh and India connected by an overhead conveyor belt. She also delivered a speech in the town hall.

Rajesh Surana, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh along with other executive committee members and senior officials welcomed her at the plant, reads a press release.

Rajesh Surana said, "We have continued to focus on introducing innovative and sustainable building solutions for our customers in Bangladesh that will continue playing an important role in developing the construction industry as a whole. The company is also helping the government in saving significant amounts of foreign currencies by producing clinker and aggregates locally which are import substitution."

Ambassador Chuard said Switzerland and Bangladesh have built a solid partnership, ranging from humanitarian aid and international cooperation to increasing trade and economic relations in the last 50 years. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is one of the key Swiss companies operating in Bangladesh with the highest foreign direct investment in the construction sector.

"Foreign direct investment is crucial to bring Bangladesh to its next step of development, and I am glad to see the sustainable community development and innovation initiatives taken by the company. I wish success to LHB on its journey," she added.

Later she took part in an ongoing tree plantation programme of the company.

