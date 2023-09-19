Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation to develop SME sector in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka will work with SME Foundation for the development of small and medium entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, Sri Lankan Minister of State for SME Development Prasanna Ranaweera today.

The move would be to implement joint programmes for the development of the SME sector, Sri Lanka's Minister of State for SME Development Prasanna Ranaweera MP and National Craft Council Chairman Sampath Erahapola said this during an exchange meeting with SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman on Monday (19 September).

"SME Foundation is implementing various programmes including product quality improvement, marketing, financing, SME cluster development, women-entrepreneur development, skill development of Bangladesh SME entrepreneurs. However, the Sri Lankan government is doing many more important works for the development of the SME sector through different ministries and various government institutions, and the SME Foundation will try to implement it for the development of the SME sector in Bangladesh by gaining experience from there," SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman said.

Acting High Commissioner and First Secretary of Sri Lanka appointed in Dhaka and Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Mofizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Salah Uddin Mahmud, General Manager Mr Md Nazim Hasan Sattar, Farzana Khan and Mohammad Jahangir Hossain were present in the exchange meeting.

Before the exchange meeting, the guests visited the exhibition of products made by SME entrepreneurs.

Abu Manzoor Saif, Deputy General Manager of Cluster Development Department, presented the picture of the SME sector in Bangladesh and the activities of the SME Foundation in the meeting. Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Dhaka, Ruanthi Delpithia spoke about the current situation of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the SME sector.

Sampath Erahapola, chairperson of the National Craft Council, Sri Lanka highlighted the progress of his country's textile sector.

Prasanna Ranaweera MP invited to visit the Institute for SME Development and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened in the future.