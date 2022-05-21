Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh

The Spanish recycled cotton fibre producer Recover has announced the official opening of its new facility in Bangladesh to expand its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate its efforts to transform the fashion industry.

Recover came forth with this initiative as Bangladesh produces about 4 lakh tonnes of garment cutting waste annually, which is locally known as "jhut", of which, only 5% can be recycled at four mills, according to industry insiders.

This garment waste has gradually been gaining a foothold in the apparel world because of its usefulness in manufacturing high-end items. Most global fashion brands are now shifting to recycled yarns in producing apparel products. Such items produced from recycled yarn hold only 5% of the global market.

The global fashion giants H&M and Inditex have set goals of using 100% recycled or sustainable fibres by 2025-30 in readymade garment production.

According to the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, the Spanish company took this initiative as a joint venture project with the Bangladeshi leading apparel exporter Beximco group. However, company officials are not willing to make any comment on this matter.

According to the company website, it is the second out of three recycle hubs for this company, where it has plans to set up another six recycle units.

"Recover is investing globally to increase recycling capacities to achieve maximum output by being where the waste is, thereby close to both supply and demand and reducing simultaneously its carbon footprint," the website reads.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Recover has a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands and retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

The Bangladesh facility comes fully equipped with Recover's proprietary machinery, as well as RColorBlend installation, Recover's innovative technology that provides fibre blends with colour, with a lower environmental impact, said a press release.

Located in Dhaka, the new manufacturing hub is an integral part of Recover's strategy for growth and scalability with its recent partnership with STORY3 Capital, a leading alternative investment manager. This new facility helps Recover support the surging global demand for sustainable fibres, and circularity in the textile and fashion industry.

The strategic location of the facility, close to both textile waste sorting and textile manufacturing, will support Recover with its scaling ambitions, and place it close to supply and demand, reducing the carbon impact of transport. Asia is one of the largest cotton waste-producing regions and by establishing a presence in Bangladesh, Recover can provide a fully closed-loop solution.

Alfredo Ferre, CEO of Recover, said, "The new facility in Bangladesh is just one step in Recover's ambitious expansion plans. In addition to our existing facilities in Spain and Pakistan, we are excited to announce the opening of a new manufacturing hub in Vietnam and a second facility in Bangladesh this year."

"Operations in Spain will also be expanded with greater investment in product development and further strategic alliances and business partners established globally," he added.