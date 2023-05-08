Ship breakers worried over being reclassified from 'orange' to 'red'

The association of ship breakers has expressed concern about the industry's reclassification from "orange-b '' to "red'' category in the Environment Protection Rules-2023.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change published the latest version of the law with a provision to obtain a second round of clearance from the Director General of the Department of Environment for each ship.

The Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA), in a release on Sunday, said it takes 1.5 to 2 months to get a shipbreaking permit. The association expressed fear of financial loss due to failure to break the ship within the stipulated time due to complications.

In the Environment Protection Rules-1997, measures were taken to control environmental pollution from this industry by classifying the ship breaking industry as "orange-b" category.

Later on 14 November 2007, an executive order classified this industry in the red category and imposed strict measures.

However, on the objection of industrial owners and recommendation of the Ship Recycling Board of the Ministry of Industry, in another executive order on 19 November 2021, the environment ministry reclassified it from red to orange-b category.