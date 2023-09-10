Shanta Lifestyle unveils 4 new partners

Shanta Lifestyle unveils 4 new partners

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 09:46 pm
Shanta Lifestyle, a leading provider of interior design and home decor solutions in Bangladesh, has recently unveiled its new partnership with four esteemed brands – Space Couture, Porcelanosa, Berger and CuellarStone.

On the occasion, the company hosted a grand launching event at their Experience Centre at Shanta Forum in the capital where a number of esteemed guests, including interior designers, architects, and homeowners, were present. 

The guests had a chance to check a variety of interior design concepts for their homes.

There was also an opportunity to interact with representatives from the partner brands and learn about their products and services.

Shanta Lifestyle entertained the guests with a lavish spread of food, live music, and an eye-catching photo booth where they could take exclusive photos to be framed.

Speaking with the media at the event, Md Tariqul Islam, head of Sales of Shanta Lifestyle, said, "We believe that one's home should mirror his personality and aspirations. With our new partnerships, we are more determined than ever to make your dreams come true."

He added that Shanta Lifestyle is committed to fulfilling the increasingly sophisticated interior design needs of customers with its multi-brand showroom which houses a wide range of products from leading international brands of furniture, tile, paints, marble, sanitary, home-decoration, accessories, automation, etc. 

