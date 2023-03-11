Satkhira's handmade clay tiles' journey to Europe, America

A worker lays out clay-made roofing tiles under the sun for drying in Murarikati village of Satkhira’s Kolaroya Sadar upazila. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

The journey of Satkhira's handmade clay roofing tiles to Italy started two decades ago and now expanded to Europe and American countries. Tiles worth Tk12-15 crore are now being exported annually.

But the number of tile-making factories at Murarikati of Kolaroa upazila in the district has decreased from 41 to 10 due to various reasons including lack of government support, and syndication of large factories owned by politically influential and unscrupulous exporters, industry insiders said.

Photo: TBS

Clay tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, and terracotta tiles are now being produced here. Of those, floor tiles, wall tiles, and terracotta tiles are exported abroad.

Currently, the tiles here are exported to Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, England, Germany, Middle East country Dubai. Various exporters of Khulna and Dhaka are involved in the tiles export.

Photo: TBS

Number of factories coming down as potters leaving business

Many potters have left the business for various reasons, including an increase in labour and production costs, political influence, and lower price of produce.

Gosto Chandra Paul, president of the Tile Factory Owners and Traders Association, said in 2008-2009, the price of a tile was Tk5, which is now only Tk6 but production costs have increased manifold.

"Besides, some people have political influence and threaten buyers to take tiles from them. There is no other choice for buyers and sellers. Buyers cannot take goods at their will. That is why the factories are closing down."

"If we disclose their names, we won't survive. So, a large number of potters left the business. Now only Badal Paul, Shrikant Paul along with me are in the business," he said.

Shrunken employment opportunity

Earlier, thousands of workers worked in 41 factories there. At present, only 300-350 workers are working in 10 factories in three villages -- Sripatipur, Mirzapur, and Murarikati -- of the upazila.

Mohiuddin of Murarikati village, said, "I have been working in Paul para tiles factory for 35 years. When I started, tiles were not exported. This tile has to be made with good quality clay."

Photo: TBS

Syndication of large factories

Koyla Union UP member Abul Hossain, also director of Kalaroa Tile House, said the tile industry is being destroyed thanks to extortion and syndication by influential people.

"Sheikh Imad, the director of Sheikh Traders, has dominated the business. They have made a rule that tiles should be exported through the syndicate. Even, no one dared to complain," he added.

Sheikh Imad, however, blamed increased labour costs and soil price for the decline of the industry.

Photo: TBS

How tiles export began

Italy's buyer Rafayel Aldo contracted with a factory of one Jahangir Alam in Gazipur for plain tiles. However, the buyer did not like those due to the poor quality.

Then the Italian buyer went to Kalaroa's Paul para to see the tile factory and took 15 pieces of square roof tiles. He got them tested in Germany and expressed interest in taking roof tiles from Paul para.

After getting a buying order from the Italian buyer, Gosto Chandra Pal, Shankar Paul, Laxman Paul, and Srikanth Paul of Murarikatti paul para of Kalaroa sadar started making the tiles for export abroad.

In 2002, he sent 10,000 pieces of roof tiles to Italy. From 2004, tile export to Italy started on a full scale.

Photo: TBS

No Bscic registration

Tile factory owners are deprived of government benefits as they do not have a registration with the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic).

The Tiles Factory Owners Traders Association president said, "No one has registration with the BSCIC as they did not realise its necessity. Even, I got registration from Bscic three months ago."

Golam Saqlain, deputy manager of Satkhira Bscic Industrial City, said "We have started the process to bring them under registration. They are not getting any government assistance as they are not registered."

However, the number of people involved in the tiles-making is decreasing day by day, he added.

Photo: TBS

Export thru' Mongla port

Kazi Amir Hossain, manager of Kalaroa tiles house, said, "Plain and terracotta tiles are exported and another kind of tile is for the country. The first kind of tile goes abroad. Every month we export 70 trucks of tiles in 50 containers abroad.

"From here, we sand the products to the port by truck. After packing there, the export boarded the ship. Most of the exports are done through Mongla port. Only five to seven trucks, carrying clay tiles, go to Chattogram port annually."