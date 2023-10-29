Saif Powertec office burnt in Khawaja tower fire

The office of SAIF Powertec Limited, a listed company on the stock exchange, was burnt in the fire incident at Khawaja Tower in Mohakhali.

The company said one of their officials named Rafiqul Islam, the project coordinator of E-Engineering Limited, died in the fire, and 18 other employees were injured in the fire.

Besides, many important documents were burnt out in the incident.

There are several offices of Saif Power and its subsidiaries in Khawaja Tower.

Hasan Reza, the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, told the Business Standard that we have incurred a great loss due to the fire incident. However, the exact amount of damage could not yet be ascertained.

Saif Powertec has been doing business for about 27 years in Chattogram along with its business of Dubai port cargo handling, river dredging, batteries, power generation. They have various core businesses including production of renewable energy, LED lighting solutions, plastic products for pharmaceuticals.

Earlier, on Thursday (26 October) there was a fire in Khawaja Bhavan. The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the building.