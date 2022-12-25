REHAB fair sees Tk351cr sales

Real estate companies witnessed sales and bookings of flats, plots and commercial spaces worth around Tk351.16 crore at the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Fair 2022 which ended today.

Of them, Tk168 crore came from the sales and booking of flats, Tk80 crore from plots and Tk53.73 crore from commercial spaces, said officials of the REHAB fair at a press briefing Sunday (24 December).

According to the organisers, the amount of bank commitment was Tk1,000 crore. A total of 16,132 people visited the fair this year.

REHAB leaders said that most companies usually join the fair for branding rather than sales. In this context, they believed that the fair was successful.

The real estate companies came up with various offers with discounts. Although the fair concluded today, customers can still avail the offers for a few more days.

Fair organisers said the demand for flats in Uttara and Mirpur areas was high this year because of the metro rail.

They also noted that flat prices are comparatively higher this year due to the price hike of construction materials.

