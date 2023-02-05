Recognise rubber as an agricultural commodity: Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association

Industry

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 12:57 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association has presented an 11-point demand to the government which includes recognition of rubber as an agricultural commodity.

"Rubber is known as the white gold of Bangladesh and the demand for rubber products in the country's market such as vehicle tires, tubes, shoes, sandals, hosepipes, foam, and sports goods is increasing. Although other rubber-producing countries of the world have recognised it as an agricultural product, it has not yet been implemented in our country, as a result of which the entrepreneurs are being deprived of all the agricultural incentives provided by the government," said  Syed Moazzem Hossain, advisor of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association at press conference held at the National Press Club on Sunday (5 February).

The association demanded the recognition of rubber as an agricultural product in the development of the sector, as well as technical assistance and financial incentives for the development of the sector. The press conference was moderated by President of Rubber Association Muhammad Haroon.

Other demands include renewal of contracts for plots allotted in the 80s, low-interest credit facility to rubber farmers, import of high-yielding seeds from abroad, withdrawal of VAT/tax on domestically produced rubber products, increase in import duty on rubber to protect the local rubber industry, stop arbitrary use of Headman report, stop illegal encroachment, land transfer and registration system and establishment of rubber research institute.

"The rubber industry is facing extinction due to the raids by land robbers and terrorist forces on several plantations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts,"  Syed Moazzem Hossain said calling for strict vigilance and overall assistance of the country's law and order forces in this regard.

He called on the government to take initiatives to sustain the rubber industry in Lama.

"With the help of Quantum Foundation, local people are continuing various activities to disrupt the progress of this industry. In this case, social media is being used as a tool," he added. 

Syed Moazzem Hossain further said that production activities are currently being conducted from the seedlings imported in the 60s, but its yield capacity is low and our entrepreneurs are facing financial losses.

The leaders of the organisation proposed to reduce the currently imposed duty from 25% and simultaneously increase the duty rate on imported rubber to protect the local industry. Besides they also asked for low-interest bank loans to the entrepreneurs in the sector.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association Md Mansoor Alam, former president Kamal Uddin, former vice president Zahirul Islam, member of Bangladesh Rubber Board Md Salim and others were also present at the press conference.

