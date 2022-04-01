PVC cluster needs policy push to flourish further

Industry

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 April, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 12:12 pm

PVC cluster needs policy push to flourish further

Thanks to availability of raw materials, labour and proximity to wholesale market the cluster has potential to grow into an export oriented industry

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 April, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 12:12 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

A little savings and a lone worker was all Chandpur's Nasir Uddin started with to eventually become an owner of a PVC pipe producing factory within only twenty years.

It was the financial crisis that forced him to join a PVC factory in Bangshal, quitting school in 1996 and it is the same industry where he climbed the ladder of success to become financially affluent. 

With a yearly turnover of Tk4-5 crore and a Tk1 crore worth factory establishment that employs 20 workers, Nasir is currently expanding his resources including purchases of lands worth another crore. 

"I produce non-brand PVC pipe. I have no institutional training. Everything I did is from practical experience, which also means the PVC quality is lower than branded ones," said Nasir. 

"However, the price is also half in comparison and our customer base is also low, middle-earners," he added.  

Nasir is one of many success stories in the PVC cluster based in Old Dhaka's Bangshal, where PVC pipe manufacturing began during the late eighties at the initiative of a handful of local entrepreneurs.  

Like Nasir, Mujibur Rahman also started small – with only 3 workers and few lakhs cash and now owns a factory that contributes to a yearly turnover of Tk4-6 crore.   

According to the Bangladesh PVC Pipe Manufacturers Association, about 70-80 non-brand PVC pipe factories have sprung up in Demra, Jatrabari, Chittagong Road, Rayerbagh, Kamrangirchar, Bangshal, English Road, Nazirabazar and Siddiqbazar areas.

Factories owners, who have seen significant growth, have shifted their production hub to Narayanganj and are using their Old Dhaka space as their warehouses.  

Inspired by the Old Dhaka PVC cluster, entrepreneurs have established factories elsewhere in the country taking the total number to over 200.   

The cluster, as a whole, employs 15-20 thousand people, mostly men and the total annual turnover stands over Tk150 crore.

The raw materials – PVC resins, calcium and dyes – are mainly imported from China or Korea and sourced from Bangshal and nearby Old Dhaka areas.

Thanks to easy availability of raw materials, proximity to the wholesale market and easy availability of labour, the cluster has potential to grow into an export oriented industry. 

However, the lack of skilled manpower, financing, land for factories and absence of modern technology and latest machineries are hindering the cluster to enter the competitive market that is way ahead riding on technology-driven investments and aggressive marketing.

"We have been asking the government for plots in BSCIC for a long time, but we have not received any response yet," said Abul Khair, president of Bangladesh PVC Pipe Manufacturers Association.

"We have been also demanding to lower VAT from 15% to 3%," said Khair and added that entrepreneurs in the sector need loans on easy terms.

He further said that policy support from the government towards the addition of the latest machinery and training for owners and workers can help the cluster become an export-oriented sector. 

Jahidur Rahman, who sells PVC pipe after sourcing from factories, said the branded pipes are made in automated machineries and naturally the non-brand PVC pipes are lagging behind in comparison.

SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mufizur Rahman said, "We have conducted an assessment study on the cluster in 2017, and there are plans to provide various training to the workers.

He also said that they have recommended banks to provide low interest loans to the entrepreneurs on easy terms.

It is learned that the use of PVC pipes instead of GI pipes for irrigation and drainage is increasing. 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

PVC / PVC Pipe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

19m | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

15h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

15h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

17h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online