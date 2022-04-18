Production in BJMC’s 2 leased out jute mills begins

File photo. Workers at Hasan Jute Mill in the Islampur Harigari area of Bogura city. Photo: TBS

Production in two leased out jute mills of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation's has resumed under private management, said Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Monday.

The minister made the remark after visiting the production process at Bangladesh Jute Mills Ltd at Palash upazila in Narsingdi.

The minister hoped that the terminated workers of the closed jute mills will get priority in getting jobs in these mills.

The minister said already two jute mills – Bangladesh Jute Mills Ltd in Narsingdi and KFD Jute Mills in Chattogram have been leased out while process of leasing out two more jute mills – Crescent Jute Mills Ltd in Khulna and Hafiz Jute Mills Ltd in Chattogram is underway.

"Apart from this, 53 proposals have been received from 18 national and international organisations after publishing the Expression of Interest (EOI) notice for another 13 jute mills. BJMC has sent letter to the ministry seeking permission for giving Request Financial Proposal (RFP) to the organisations evaluated by BJMC," he said.

On 1 July 2020, the government announced closure of 25 state owned jute mills under BJMC for a permanent solution to the problems in the jute mills and reviving the jute sector.

Tk3,563 have been paid to all the permanent workers of those 25 jute mills as gratuity, PF, holiday cashing and others through the golden handshake facility.

The textiles and jute ministry and the finance ministry are also working to pay the arrears of 64 weeks.