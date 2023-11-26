PMI Bangladesh Chapter Hosts Prestigious Bangladesh Project Management Award 2023

Industry

With 304 chapters and 14,000 volunteers supporting local members in more than 180 countries, the nonprofit Project Management Institute serves over five million professionals, including over 680,000 members worldwide

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PMI Bangladesh Chapter hosted Bangladesh Project Management Awards, the most prestigious project management award for professionals of Bangladesh on 25 November 2023. 

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Prasanna Sampathkumar, Region Mentor, PMI South Asia. 

With 304 chapters and 14,000 volunteers supporting local members in more than 180 countries, the nonprofit Project Management Institute serves over five million professionals, including over 680,000 members worldwide, says a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The project management professional award has been hosted by the Bangladesh Chapter for the fourth year running since its establishment in 2013.

The award program was presided by Ms Annesha Ahmed, President of PMI Bangladesh Chapter along with other Board members and a group of enthusiastic volunteers. 

Two distinguished speakers addressed the attendees of this mega event: Mr Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), and Mr Russell T Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Association of SofSoftware, Information Services (BASIS).

Over forty projects participated in five different categories for the project management award this year. Twelve jurors with a range of expertise in the business assessed each project application, considering all facets of project management.

The winners of Bangladesh Project Management Award 2023 are as follows:

• Small Business Category: ShopUp

• Large Business Category: BSRM Group of Companies

• Academic Category: Daffodil International University

• PMO Category: BRAC Bank Limited

• Social Impact Category: Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)

The event not only celebrated the achievements of the award winners but also marked the chapter's ten-year anniversary, recognized senior members, and featured the presentation of the PMI South Asia Project Management Awards' 23 winners. 

A highlight of the ceremony was the display of projects by the PMI Bangladesh Project Management Awards' 23 winners, providing a comprehensive overview of the outstanding work accomplished.

The evening was both thrilling and educational, offering a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the celebration of excellence in project management. 

The event underscored the PMI Bangladesh Chapter's commitment to promoting and recognizing exemplary project management practices in the country.

 

