Plucking the poultry: New tax regime for the sector on cards

The poultry industry, which is already in the red with the double whammy of pandemic-induced losses and subsequent hikes in production costs, is going to take another hit as its tax-free income limit is going to be halved to Tk10 lakh from the next fiscal year.

Poultry farm owners with earnings of next Tk10 lakh, will be taxed at 5%, while on annual incomes of over Tk20 lakh, a 10% tax is payable. For the income of over Tk30 lakh, they will have to pay a 15% tax from the existing 10%, said finance ministry officials.

The government plans to bring fish and poultry hatcheries, as well as fish and poultry farming under a single tax slab from next fiscal year. A similar tax structure for fish and poultry hatcheries and fish farming is now in force.

The move comes as the National Board of Revenue looks to plug tax evasion scopes and boost tax collection, said finance ministry officials.

At a time when the corporate sector is being offered tax exemptions, waivers and other policy support, poultry and fish farming entrepreneurs are going to have an added tax burden in FY23, putting a spoke in the wheel of their businesses that are struggling to dispel pandemic blues amid soaring feed and other input prices, say industry insiders.

"Poultry farmers are now running at a loss. Production cost of chicken per kilogram has shot up to Tk122 per kg, but they are having to sell it at Tk120 per kg. In this situation, the government's move to levy more taxes on them is very frustrating," Nazrul Islam, general secretary at Feed Industries Association Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

"How can the government impose more tax when their survival is at risk?"

"Prices of feed making raw materials have gone up by 65%, but we could not pass more than 29% of it on to poultry farmers who are already squeezed by pandemic onslaughts," he noted.

Rakibur Rahman Tutul, managing director at Nahar Agro, said the new tax slab will make their survival more difficult, putting roadblocks on the industry's growth.

Many poultry farmers have already been pushed out of business as they could not sustain losses because of high production costs, he noted.

The imposition of regulatory duty on imports of soybean used as a feed making raw material, deeming it as a luxury item, will further exacerbate their woes, said Rakibur.

The entrepreneur also alleged that even if they count losses after making profits a year ago, tax officials are reluctant to accept it. "All in the agro-based industry are at risk of suffering losses anytime no matter what their previous account records are. But we cannot make tax officials accept it," he added.

Nazrul Islam pointed out that the 5% regulatory duty on soybean imports will lead to a Tk5 rise in chicken production per kg.

A Tk40,000 crore sector

Over the last four decades, the poultry industry has developed into a Tk40,000 crore sector, which was meeting more than 40% of the meat demand in the country. Before the Covid-19 hit, the sector's growth was 12-15%. But, it has suffered a negative growth owing to the pandemic, industry people said.

The rising feed costs have now derailed their efforts to recover from pandemic shocks, they noted.

No good news for individual taxpayers

The tax-free income threshold for individuals will remain unchanged at Tk3 lakh per annum in the next fiscal year even though soaring inflation continues to hurt their wallets. The last time the tax-exempted limit increased was in FY21 from Tk2.5 lakh.

The NBR is also going to target rural taxpayers by raising the minimum tax to Tk5,000 from Tk3,000.