Pesticide producers now can import raw materials from any supplier

Local pesticide manufacturers can now import raw materials from any source as the government has recently lifted the restriction on changing the sourcing companies, following a request from the producers.

The Bangladesh Agrochemicals Manufacturers Association (Bama), the trade body of the manufacturers, in a programme on Monday thanked the government for the move.

"Earlier, the process of changing sourcing companies was complex and took 2-3 years. Now, we can change suppliers easily," said KSM Mustafizur Rahman, convener of the association and managing director of National AgriCare Group.

"When it will come into effect, we will be able to increase production of pesticides substantially and the quality will also be better," he told the event at a capital hotel, adding that the entrepreneurs can also export the item.

Freedom to choose raw material suppliers was important as the quality of the finished products depended on raw materials, he explained.

The Ministry of Agriculture lifted the conditions to change the suppliers in a notice on 29 December last year. The conditions were in effect since 2018.

Although local companies suffered due to the restrictions, multinational companies having production facilities in Bangladesh enjoyed a privilege – they could choose suppliers on their own.

Currently, 22 companies produce pesticides locally and their market share is around 90%, according to the Bama, while some 600 importers supply only 10% of pesticides to the markets.