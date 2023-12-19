Over 13 workers die a year in Bangladesh's shipbreaking industry

Disturbing statistics about Bangladesh's shipbreaking industry have emerged, revealing an alarming annual death rate of 13.47 workers.

Over 19 years, from 2005 to November 2023, a total of 256 workers lost their lives in this perilous profession. While the highest death toll of 23 workers occurred in 2019, subsequent years have seen a gradual decline, prompting speculation about improved working conditions or a potential downturn in the industry.

The Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) brought these concerns to light in a report presented at a seminar held at a local hotel in Chattogram city on Tuesday.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, coordinator of the Occupational Health and Safety Information Center, delivered the report in the seminar, which also featured a research presentation on the long-term health risks faced by shipbreaking workers by Dr Rajat Shankar Roy Biswas, associate professor of Medicine at Chattogram Mother and Child Hospital.

The report detailed a concerning rise in worker fatalities from 2015, reaching a peak in 2019 before experiencing a decline. In 2023, seven workers lost their lives, with an average age of 37.77 years. Occupations of the deceased included three cuttermen, two fittermen, a wire group worker, and an electrician.

The report emphasised the importance of setting minimum compensation standards in accordance with ILO Convention 121, the Fatal Accidents Act 1855, and High Court decisions, particularly in the context of trade union recommendations.

Addressing the issue of injured workers, the report revealed instances where workers were initially treated by employers but later denied access to treatment, raising concerns about follow-up care. It underscored the legal rights of injured workers, including employer-funded medical treatment and compensation provisions.

The report said 29 workers were injured in 35 accidents this year, ranging from fractures to incidents involving fire and unloading goods.

It exposed seven significant deprivations faced by shipbreaking workers, including the absence of appointment letters and identity cards, denial of paid leave, non-implementation of the 2018 minimum wage, and a lack of free trade union rights. It also sheds light on verbal dismissals and challenges faced by workers hired under unlicensed unskilled contractors.

While acknowledging positive steps, such as Bangladesh signing the Hong Kong Convention and converting four shipbreaking yards to green yards, concerns were raised about potential job losses due to advanced technology implementation.

The report called for comprehensive reforms, including alternative employment opportunities for laid-off workers and improved free trade union and labour rights. It acknowledged advancements in occupational health and safety in green shipyards but stressed the need for justice and social security for workers in the evolving shipbreaking industry.

Recommendations included constructing specialised hospitals, forming trained first aid teams, providing ambulances, ensuring contemporary wages, issuing employment and identity cards, offering permanent employment, and adhering to labour regulations. Stakeholders were urged to prioritise justice and worker well-being amid the industry's transformation.

Notable attendees included industry workers, trade union leaders, and representatives from government departments.

Chaired by Tapan Dutta, the convener of the Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, the seminar was addressed by AM Nazim Uddin, joint convener of the forum, Afifa Begum, director of Chattogram Divisional Labour Directorate, Shahed Chowdhury, professor of Law Department of Chattogram University, and Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of Department of Environment Chattogram District, among others.