Over 13 workers die in Bangladesh's shipbreaking industry each year

A worker uses an angle grinder without wearing gloves and flame-resistant clothes as he polishes the bow of a cargo ship at a dockyard at Keraniganj in Dhaka. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Disturbing statistics have surfaced regarding the shipbreaking industry in Bangladesh, which show an alarming death rate of 13.47 workers each year.

The data, which comprised a span of 19 years from 2005 till November 2023, accounts for 256 deaths within this period.

The highest single-year death stands at 23 in 2019, according to a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS) presented at a seminar held in a Chattogram City hotel on Tuesday (December 19).

The report presented by Fazlul Kabir Mintu, coordinator of the Occupational Health and Safety Information Center, also showed that such deaths had declined over the years.

In 2023, seven workers lost their lives, with an average age of 37.77 years.

The report also identified the occupations of the deceased – three cuttermen, two fittermen, one wire group worker, and one electrician among them.

In the same year, there were 35 accidents in the shipbreaking industry, resulting in 29 injuries.

Injuries ranged from leg fractures and head injuries to incidents involving fire, unloading goods, and work-related accidents.

The report also emphasised the importance of setting a minimum compensation standard in accordance with the ILO Convention 121, the Fatal Accidents Act 1855, and High Court decisions, particularly in the context of trade union recommendations.

Addressing the issue of injured workers, the report revealed instances where workers were initially treated by employers but later denied access to treatment, raising concerns about follow-up care.

The report exposed seven significant deprivations faced by shipbreaking industry workers, including the absence of appointment letters and identity cards, denial of paid leave, non-implementation of the 2018 minimum wage, and a lack of free trade union rights.

The report also shed light on verbal dismissals and the challenges faced by workers hired under unlicensed unskilled contractors.

While positive steps were noted, such as Bangladesh signing the Hong Kong Convention in June 2023 and converting four shipbreaking yards to green yards, concerns were raised about potential job losses due to the implementation of advanced technology in these green yards.

The report called for comprehensive reforms, including alternative employment opportunities for laid-off workers and improved free trade union rights and labour rights.

It acknowledged advancements in occupational health and safety in green shipyards but stressed the need for justice and social security for workers in the evolving shipbreaking industry.

The report recommended changes in the shipbreaking industry, including the construction of specialised hospitals for workers, trained first aid teams, provision of ambulances, contemporary wages, issuance of employment and identity cards, permanent employment, and adherence to labour regulations.

Stakeholders were urged to prioritise justice and worker well-being as the industry undergoes transformation.

Dr Rajat Shankar Roy Biswas, associate professor of Medicine at Chattogram Mother and Child Hospital, also gave a presentation at the event.

Notable attendees at the seminar included shipbreaking industry workers, leaders of various trade unions, representatives from the Department of Environment, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments.

Chaired by Tapan Dutta, the convener of Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, the seminar was addressed by AM Nazim Uddin, joint convener of the forum, Afifa Begum, director of the Chattogram Divisional Labor Directorate, Shahed Chowdhury, professor at the Law Department of Chattogram University, and Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of Department of Environment Chattogram District, among others.