Noakhali BSCIC industrial city fails to shine

The industrial city in Noakhali'sSonapur, set up by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), has failed to create an industrial-friendly environment more than a decade after its inauguration due to inadequate gas supply, poor drainage and waste management systems, and lack of security.

Entrepreneurs have expressed frustration over the problems, including the dilapidated roads, plaguing the industrial area.

Shahidul Alam, director of Haji Plastic, said, "The biggest crisis here is inadequate gas supply. If enough gas is available, big industrial establishments can be made."

"We have no agro-industrial establishment in this industrial area. For the number of vegetables produced in the southern part of our district, it is necessary to set up large cold storages here. Cold storages would play a major role in preserving agricultural products."

Entrepreneurs also alleged that a lack of security has increased incidents of theft and snatching, as the area has slowly become a hotbed of drug addiction.

An official at a rubber factory in the industrial city, on the condition of anonymity, said there is no electric light on the road in front of our factory.

"There have been three incidents of theft in the last two months. The thieves stole valuables from the factory, including three machines, four water motors, a drill machine and several iron plates. The power cable connecting the factory to the main electricity pole has been cut several times.

"Although they hired people to guard the factory more than once, they left after a few days fearing local scoundrels. The problem would have been solved if the authorities had intensified police patrols in the area," he added.

Several officials from different companies complained that even though the thefts had been reported to the BSCIC office more than once, the officials did not pay heed saying it was not their duty to prevent theft.

The BSCIC, however, has been taking a monthly security fee from each factory.

According to people concerned, factories in the industrial city are gradually shutting down due to these problems, while many entrepreneurs have not set up units despite being allocated plots.

At present, only five companies in the industrial city are in regular production.

Apart from those, some grill workshops and rice mills are also in operation. If the rest of the factories can start production with a helping hand from the authorities, the industrial city can play a great role in the economy of the country, officials added.

Mahabub Ullah, deputy general manager of Noakhali Industrial City, acknowledged some of the crises, including the gas crisis, and promised a speedy solution. "Currently, we are using the gas connection which is used for household purposes. We have applied to the authorities to increase the gas pressure."

He also added that many entrepreneurs are not setting up factories on time after getting the allotments.

"From 2011 to 2021, factories could not be established in some plots due to the ongoing lawsuits in the court. The verdicts in eight cases have already come in our favour. The recovered plots would be allotted to new entrepreneurs," he said.

According to sources, 62 out of 108 plots in the area have been allotted so far, with around 40 factories set up including chemical, rubber, medicine, flour, rice and plastic ones.

Furthermore, the authorities cancelled allotments for the plots which remained unused, leading to those concerning filing cases to regain possession.

The BSCIC started the construction work of the industrial city in 2003 on 15 acres of land and it was inaugurated in 2006.