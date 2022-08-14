Nitol-Niloy Group to produce export quality insulators in Bangladesh 

Nitol-Niloy Group and USA-based Kinematics Inc will jointly manufacture insulators in Bangladesh.

With a primary investment of Tk140 crores, the first plant will be set up at Chhatak in Sylhet, said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam Sunday (14 August). 

An agreement was signed in this regard at the BIDA office. 

Md Sirazul Islam further said, "Insulators produced here will be exported after meeting the needs of the country." 

"The plant will go into production in 8 to 10 months," he added. 

Nitol Niloy Group Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad said, "We have bought land there. The factory will be set up on 12.5 acres of land."

