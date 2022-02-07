Nitol Motors cuts Tata commercial vehicle spare part prices, service charges

Industry

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:50 pm

Nitol Motors cuts Tata commercial vehicle spare part prices, service charges

This is the first time the prices of spare parts and service charges at Nitol workshops are reduced

Nitol Motors Limited, official distributor of Tata Motors in Bangladesh, has launched "Project Sunlight" which will reduce the prices of Tata commercial vehicle spare parts by up to 20%, and service charges by up to 35%.

"We believe the project will help our customers through this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and offer relief with the new reduced prices of spare parts and services," said Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman of Nitol Motors.

"Nitol Motors stands by its customers throughout the vehicle's lifecycle and will continue to offer industry-best offers and initiatives to boost Bangladesh's logistics sector," he said at the campaign launching event at a city hotel on Monday.

The price of the commercial vehicles' genuine spare parts and service charges at the Nitol workshops were never reduced before.

With the launch of project Sunlight, customers of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will have complete peace of mind regarding the vehicle maintenance, higher resale value and increased profits.

Nitol Motors Pvt Ltd, the flagship company of the Nitol-Niloy Group, has been a partner of Tata Motors Limited since 1988. 

Currently, it is the most dominant player in the country's commercial vehicle market with over 62% market share, according to the company.

It also offers the largest sales, service and spare parts network in the country.

