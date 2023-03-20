Nazmul reelected president, Shafiuzzaman general secretary of BAPI

Nazmul Hassan, chairman of Nuvista Pharma Ltd, has been reelected as president of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) for the terms 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The election for the executive committee of BAPI was held at the 52nd annual general meeting of the association on 16 March 2023.

SM Shafiuzzaman, managing director of Hudson Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was reelected as general secretary of the association.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was elected as senior vice-president of the organisation.

Md Harunur Rashid, chairman and managing director of Globe Pharmaceuticals, and Muhammad Halimuzzaman, deputy managing director and CEO of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd, were reelected as vice-president and treasurer of BAPI, respectively.

Nominated members of the advisory committee includes Beximco Group Vice-chairman Salman F Rahman, ACME Laboratories Managing Director Mizanur Rahman Sinha, Square Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury, General Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Dr Momenul Haq, and Medimet Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Khandeker Tarique-ul-Islam.