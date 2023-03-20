Nazmul reelected president, Shafiuzzaman general secretary of BAPI

Industry

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Nazmul reelected president, Shafiuzzaman general secretary of BAPI

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Nazmul reelected president, Shafiuzzaman general secretary of BAPI

Nazmul Hassan, chairman of Nuvista Pharma Ltd, has been reelected as president of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) for the terms 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The election for the executive committee of BAPI was held at the 52nd annual general meeting of the association on 16 March 2023.

SM Shafiuzzaman, managing director of Hudson Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was reelected as general secretary of the association.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was elected as senior vice-president of the organisation.

Md Harunur Rashid, chairman and managing director of Globe Pharmaceuticals, and Muhammad Halimuzzaman, deputy managing director and CEO of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd, were reelected as vice-president and treasurer of BAPI, respectively.

Nominated members of the advisory committee includes Beximco Group Vice-chairman Salman F Rahman, ACME Laboratories Managing Director Mizanur Rahman Sinha, Square Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury, General Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Dr Momenul Haq, and Medimet Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Khandeker Tarique-ul-Islam.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

11h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

13h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

9h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

6h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

7h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

12h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

12h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max