NatGeo Super Factories to showcase Walton’s plant

Electronics and tech giant Walton is set to be the first Bangladeshi company to be featured in National Geographic's popular TV show "Super Factories", which will premiere today.

The documentary to be aired at 8:30pm will give viewers an insight into Walton's manufacturing process and its success story.

Walton officials said the 44-minute documentary will show the company's journey towards becoming the top brand in Bangladesh, and how it has established the country as a hub of technology products by manufacturing, marketing, and exporting electronics and kitchen appliances.

Mohammad Firoj Alam, chief marketing officer of Walton, said, "Walton's significant contributions to the electronics sector will be showcased in the programme. The documentary will also focus on Walton's dream and plan to turn an agricultural country into a center of electronics and technology products, branding the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagline."

He said Walton has become a catalyst in the economic development of Bangladesh. It represents the country in the global arena in the fields of engineering and technological advancement.

"In this documentary, we wanted to share our success story with the audience at home and abroad. We believe the world will witness a new Bangladesh, rich in electronics and technology, through the programme, which will assist Walton to realise its 'Vision Go Global' – the goal of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030," said Mohammad Firoj Alam.

Walton's dream journey towards becoming a global brand under its young leadership will be focused in the programme. The documentary also highlights the brand's promise to reach every home globally through its progressive technological muscle.

National Geographic is a documentary-based commercial television channel. Its programmes are broadcast in English with audio feeds dubbed in Bangla, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages. It features documentaries that involve nature, science, culture, and history. The subscribers of Bangladeshi cable operators and the DTH users can watch the channel.

The Super Factories series was created to give viewers a deeper understanding of hi-tech factories and expand their knowledge. The National Geographic India authorities said they aim to showcase the compelling journey of Walton Group, highlighting their innovative approach to adapt to evolving technologies.

Walton is a multinational electrical, electronics, automobiles and other appliances brand with one of the largest and well-equipped research and innovation facilities in the world. Currently, it has a workforce of more than 30,000 employees in 22 production bases on 700 acres of factory area. Its yearly production capacity is 10 million units based on the market demands.

The Walton docu will be rebroadcast at 10:30am on 6 March, 13 March, 27 March, 2 April and 3 April, and at 8:30pm on 12 March and 19 March.