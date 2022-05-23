Mostafa Hakim Group to produce 12,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:58 pm

Mostafa Hakim Group provided 200 oxygen cylinders to people free of cost during Covid in 2020

Mostafa Hakim Group, one of the leading industrial companies in the country, has launched a new oxygen plant with a target of producing 12,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily.

Mostafa Hakim Group Managing Director Mohammad Manzur Alam, also a former mayor of Chattogram, inaugurated the factory named HM Oxygen Limited situated at Juldha union in Karnaphuli upazila of Chattogram on Monday.

While addressing the guests and staff present at the inauguration, he said, "When the Covid-19 outbreak started in March 2020, we took the initiative to supply 200 oxygen cylinders to people free of cost. We had to import those on an emergency basis. From now onwards, we will be able to provide oxygen cylinders from our plant."

HM Oxygen Limited has the capacity to produce 500 cubic metres per hour or 12,000 cubic metres per day. Oxygen will be provided to the people of Juldha union for free. The medical oxygen will be supplied to different hospitals while industrial oxygen will be used in various factories of Mostafa Hakim Group, Manzur Alam added.

Among others, Mostafa Hakim Group Directors Mohammad Sarowar Alam, Faruk Azam, Md Saiful Alam, Md Shahedul Alam and Mostafa Hakim Group General Manager Nipur Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

In 2021, when India stopped exporting oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, there was a severe crisis for oxygen in the country. In this context, several well-known industrial groups of Chattogram, including Mostafa Hakim Group, came forward to help people and provided required oxygen free of cost.

