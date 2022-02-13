Mohiuddin Helal, Shamim elected Board of Directors of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council president, secretary general

Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Dhaka Cruise and Logistics and editor of Parjatan Bichitra, and Shahid Hussain Shamim, proprietor of Ajiyer Fair Trade Tourism, have been elected as chairman and secretary general of the Board of Directors of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council for the 2022-2024 period.

The Chairman of the Election Board Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon announced the result of the Board of Directors Election 2022 of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council on 12 February, said a press release.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Shahbaz Tourism Limited, and Messbul Alam, proprietor of Speed Holidays, were elected as vice chairman and treasurer of the board, respectively.

The other 11 directors elected on the 15-member board of directors are--- Moniruzzaman Masud, director of Megh Kabbo and Gangchil Ltd, Chef Tony Khan, partner of Tony Khan Institute of Skills Development, Wasiuddin Al Masud, proprietor of ANNEX Logistics Corp, Borhan Uddin, managing director of Green Holiday Tours and Dessert Express, Nafisa Islam Lipi, proprietor of Food Cadet Lipi's Euphoria, AM Ziauddin Khan, chairman of Mermaid Eco Resort, Cox's Bazar, SM Shahabuddin, managing director of Pearl Bay Tourism, Mohiuddin Khan Khokon, director of Hotel The Cox Today Limited, Mahmudur Rahman, director of Hotel Imperial International, and Sultana Popy, proprietor of Rangdhanu Academy.

Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon administered the oath to the newly elected Board of Directors.

The transfer of responsibilities was formally held between the past chairman of the board and the newly elected chairman during the same ceremony.