EPZ workers' minimum wages set between Tk12,800-Tk14,025 for different sectors

The minimum wage for workers in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) of the country has been set between Tk12,800 and Tk14,025, varying depending on the sector.

This updated wage policy will be considered effective from 1 December.

The newly established wages represent a significant increase, ranging from 50%-56% higher than the previous wage structure.

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), operating under the Prime Minister's Office, issued the official gazette on 7 December, finalising these new wage rates.

The gazette outlines four distinct pay structures corresponding to different types of industrial establishments.

For apprentice workers across all types of establishments, a minimum wage of Tk10,175 has been fixed.

In specific sectors, such as clothing and clothing materials, shoes and shoe materials, leather products, service providers, tents and tent materials, plastic products, toys, caps and hats, and related companies, the minimum wage for the lowest grade helper or assistant has been set at Tk12,800. The highest grade for skilled workers now has a finalised minimum wage of Tk17,000.

Furthermore, for electronic and electrical products, software, lens and glass products, metal and metal casting, automobile and auto parts, bicycle, heavy industry, cosmetic, boat, golf shaft, fishing equipment, and other related establishments, the minimum wage for the lowest grade junior operator is set at Tk14,025. The highest senior operator grade has a minimum wage of Tk15,950.

In industries related to textile, chemical, dyeing, oil and refinery, agricultural products, furniture, wood and bamboo products, terry towels, sweaters, wigs, and other related establishments, the minimum wage for the lowest grade unskilled level is fixed at Tk13,250. The highest highly skilled grade has a finalised minimum wage of Tk17,000.