EPZ workers' minimum wages set between Tk12,800-Tk14,025 for different sectors

Industry

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:06 am

Related News

EPZ workers' minimum wages set between Tk12,800-Tk14,025 for different sectors

The minimum wages range from Tk12,800 to Tk14,025, varying based on sectors

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 12:06 am
Inside the factory. Photo :Courtesy
Inside the factory. Photo :Courtesy

The minimum wage for workers in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) of the country has been set between Tk12,800 and Tk14,025, varying depending on the sector. 

This updated wage policy will be considered effective from 1 December.

The newly established wages represent a significant increase, ranging from 50%-56% higher than the previous wage structure. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), operating under the Prime Minister's Office, issued the official gazette on 7 December, finalising these new wage rates.

The gazette outlines four distinct pay structures corresponding to different types of industrial establishments.

For apprentice workers across all types of establishments, a minimum wage of Tk10,175 has been fixed.

In specific sectors, such as clothing and clothing materials, shoes and shoe materials, leather products, service providers, tents and tent materials, plastic products, toys, caps and hats, and related companies, the minimum wage for the lowest grade helper or assistant has been set at Tk12,800. The highest grade for skilled workers now has a finalised minimum wage of Tk17,000.

Furthermore, for electronic and electrical products, software, lens and glass products, metal and metal casting, automobile and auto parts, bicycle, heavy industry, cosmetic, boat, golf shaft, fishing equipment, and other related establishments, the minimum wage for the lowest grade junior operator is set at Tk14,025. The highest senior operator grade has a minimum wage of Tk15,950.

In industries related to textile, chemical, dyeing, oil and refinery, agricultural products, furniture, wood and bamboo products, terry towels, sweaters, wigs, and other related establishments, the minimum wage for the lowest grade unskilled level is fixed at Tk13,250. The highest highly skilled grade has a finalised minimum wage of Tk17,000.

Economy / Top News

minimum wage / Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEPZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

9h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

10h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

16h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

4h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

3h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

2h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

5h | TBS World