Meherpur potters back in business with clay-made latrine rings

Industry

Mazedul Haque Manik
08 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:15 am

Related News

Meherpur potters back in business with clay-made latrine rings

Mazedul Haque Manik
08 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:15 am
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur&#039;s gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

Thousands of people in Meherpur and nearby districts now prefer clay-made latrine rings to concrete-made ones, due mainly to their cheaper prices and greater longevity.

The growing popularity of the rings brought a boon for dozens of potters who were struggling to survive with a declining market for traditional pottery products.

"As machine-made products have taken over markets and endangered our craft business, many left the profession. However, soaring demand for the rings (clay-made) changed the game. Now, many are coming back," said Nazrul Islam, a prominent potter based in Amtoil village.

More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur&#039;s gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

He tells The Business Standard that the clay-made rings last several decades if they are installed properly, while concrete made ones can endure less than 10 years of use.

With over 60% of people living in rural areas, Bangladesh still sees wide-scale uses of the traditional rings for making sanitary latrines and septic tanks, thanks to their cost-effectiveness. Making modern toilets or septic houses is not affordable for many in rural areas.

More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur&#039;s gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

Ashutosh Paul, another potter, said more than 60 entrepreneurs, mainly based on Amtoil and Manidia villages under Gangni upazila of the district, are now making baked rings, while each of them sells 100 pieces of rings every day on an average.

All the ring-makers sell around Tk1 crore per month in total, he estimated, adding that about 600-800 people are directly involved in the sector.

Rings made by them are also being sold in Rajbari, Faridpur, Kushtia, Magura, Jhenaidah, and Chuadanga, Paul told The Business Standard.

More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur&#039;s gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

Visiting the two villages recently, potters were found making rings at different grounds near their homes. The process of making the rings was similar to other pottery goods.

In the grounds, a group was seen preparing the soil, while some were putting the rings in sunlight, others baking on large stoves. There are dedicated teams to set up the rings at clients' homes.

More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur&#039;s gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS
More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

Potters said they make three-size of rings – 32 inches, 28 inches and 24 inches – and each of the rings sells at Tk105, Tk85 and Tk45 respectively.

Making a sanitary latrine using clay-made rings costs around Tk1,000-12,000, while it needs Tk40,000-50,000 for concrete-made ones, they added.

Economy / Top News

Meherpur / pottery / Pottery industry / Latine rings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals