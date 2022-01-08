Meherpur potters back in business with clay-made latrine rings

More than 60 entrepreneurs of Meherpur's gangni upazila are making clay-made latrine rings, which has grown in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness. Photo: TBS

Thousands of people in Meherpur and nearby districts now prefer clay-made latrine rings to concrete-made ones, due mainly to their cheaper prices and greater longevity.

The growing popularity of the rings brought a boon for dozens of potters who were struggling to survive with a declining market for traditional pottery products.

"As machine-made products have taken over markets and endangered our craft business, many left the profession. However, soaring demand for the rings (clay-made) changed the game. Now, many are coming back," said Nazrul Islam, a prominent potter based in Amtoil village.

He tells The Business Standard that the clay-made rings last several decades if they are installed properly, while concrete made ones can endure less than 10 years of use.

With over 60% of people living in rural areas, Bangladesh still sees wide-scale uses of the traditional rings for making sanitary latrines and septic tanks, thanks to their cost-effectiveness. Making modern toilets or septic houses is not affordable for many in rural areas.

Ashutosh Paul, another potter, said more than 60 entrepreneurs, mainly based on Amtoil and Manidia villages under Gangni upazila of the district, are now making baked rings, while each of them sells 100 pieces of rings every day on an average.

All the ring-makers sell around Tk1 crore per month in total, he estimated, adding that about 600-800 people are directly involved in the sector.

Rings made by them are also being sold in Rajbari, Faridpur, Kushtia, Magura, Jhenaidah, and Chuadanga, Paul told The Business Standard.

Visiting the two villages recently, potters were found making rings at different grounds near their homes. The process of making the rings was similar to other pottery goods.

In the grounds, a group was seen preparing the soil, while some were putting the rings in sunlight, others baking on large stoves. There are dedicated teams to set up the rings at clients' homes.

Potters said they make three-size of rings – 32 inches, 28 inches and 24 inches – and each of the rings sells at Tk105, Tk85 and Tk45 respectively.

Making a sanitary latrine using clay-made rings costs around Tk1,000-12,000, while it needs Tk40,000-50,000 for concrete-made ones, they added.