MCCI applauds Export Promotion Bureau for extending validity of Registration Certificate

Industry

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 02:09 pm

MCCI applauds Export Promotion Bureau for extending validity of Registration Certificate

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has applauded the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) for its recent decision to extend the validity of the registration certificate, also known as the enrollment certificate, to five years.

"This progressive move by EPB demonstrates their commitment to fostering a thriving export environment in Bangladesh," MCCI said in a press release.

EPB's decision to extend the validity of the registration certificate from one year to five years is a significant milestone in simplifying procedures and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for exporters in the country, the organisation said.

This proactive measure will undoubtedly facilitate the growth of Bangladesh's export industry and empower businesses to operate with greater efficiency and stability.

Extended validity period of the registration certificate is a testament to the EPB's dedication to creating an enabling business environment for exporters. By providing a longer validity period, the EPB has effectively reduced the administrative burden on exporters, allowing them to focus more on their core activities, such as product development, market expansion, and enhancing their global competitiveness.

MCCI said it believes that this decision will enhance the confidence of exporters in Bangladesh and attract foreign investment by showcasing the government's commitment to supporting and promoting the export sector.

It also said, the extended validity of the registration certificate will contribute to strengthening Bangladesh's position as a reliable and competitive player in the global market.

"We also deeply appreciate other government agencies and ministries who have been actively cooperating with the private sector to promote trade and commerce by easing various regulatory processes. MCCI was the pioneer in moving this proposal of extending the tenure of all licenses from a yearly renewal system to a five-year one. The Ministry of Commerce was the first to introduce a trade license for a tenure of five years. Subsequently, the Ministry of Environment also came up with their policy for environment clearance certificates," the chamber added.

MCCI congratulated all government officials and private sector representatives who took relentless efforts to facilitate the ease of doing business in Bangladesh.

 

