Learning cross-border e-commerce emphasised for global market reach

Speakers at a summit of women entrepreneurs on Friday emphasised that entrepreneurs need to learn cross-border e-commerce in order to effectively market their products globally using digital platforms.

The two-day WE Summit 2023 kicked off at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital, drawing enthusiastic participation from thousands of women entrepreneurs across the country.

The inauguration of the summit was conducted by State Minister for Culture KM Khalid earlier in the day.

During a session titled "Borderless Business: Strategies for Cross-Border E-Commerce, Logistics, and Exporting," Mahbubur Rahman, Director General-1 of the Export Promotion Bureau, highlighted how homegrown products are now being successfully marketed in America through various e-commerce platforms. He also pointed out that expatriates from Europe or the UK can easily purchase products for their relatives from local online stores. This presents a significant opportunity for us, he emphasized, underscoring the need for entrepreneurs to acquire expertise in cross-border e-commerce, given the global market's trajectory.

Panelists at the event stressed the importance of establishing a seamless and secure transportation system, providing warehouse support, and simplifying policies and payment procedures. These measures, they asserted, are pivotal in facilitating cross-border business development.

ADC Md Najmul Islam from the Cyber Security Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police informed that efforts are underway to safeguard digital media. He expressed concern over the occasional disappearance of Facebook pages belonging to small traders, a situation detrimental to digital marketers. He pledged to engage with Facebook to address this issue and ensure a conducive environment for business.

He also warned of the increasing prevalence of cyber attacks through OTP shares, urging everyone to exercise vigilance.

Director General of ICT Directorate Md. Mostafa Kamal announced plans to provide freelancing training to 25 thousand women on behalf of the Prime Minister. Each participant will receive a laptop during this six-month training period. The current government is dedicated to cultivating women's interest in the freelancing sector.

The summit was co-sponsored by the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Controller of Certifying Authorities, and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-FI).

The inaugural function was presided over by Nasima Akhtar Nisha, Founder President of WE and Convener of WE Summit 2023.