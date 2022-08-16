Larger-scale first industrial printing park construction gets go-ahead

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm

Larger-scale first industrial printing park construction gets go-ahead

Ecnec approves the project on 100 acres of land in Sirajdikhan

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Larger-scale first industrial printing park construction gets go-ahead

The government will now construct the country's first industrial printing park on a larger scale on 100 acres of abandoned land at Kharshur in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj.

More than 299 factories can be set up in the project to be developed near the Dhaka-Dohar road.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the revised proposal of the project on Tuesday.

In the revised proposal, the cost of the project has been increased from Tk138.70 crore to Tk264.55 crore for setting up the park.

Earlier, there was a plan to set up the park on 42 acres of land along the Dhaka-Mawa road at Bara Barta in Sirajdikhan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually participated in the meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban while ministers and secretaries were present at the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference Rood at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

At the end of the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam and members of the planning commission briefed journalists about projects approved by the Ecnec.

They said the Ecnec approved six projects involving Tk2,504 crore including three revised ones.

The planning minister said that the prime minister has ordered the authorities concerned to bring all the country's irrigation projects under the coverage of solar power.

She gave the order while approving the canal water conservation expansion project (second phase) in the Barendra area.

The minister said that many irrigation projects have already come under solar-based energy and gradually all of them will come under the coverage of solar power.

At this time, the prime minister also said that the normal flow of water cannot be stopped by setting up sluice gates.

She issued the instruction while approving the revised proposal for the road construction project along the Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal.

Sheikh Hasina also said that canals should be dug in such a way so that water can enter the ground under the canal. The canal floor cannot be paved with cement.

At this time, she expressed her displeasure with the paving of the Chaktai canal in Chattogram.

 

