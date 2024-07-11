Kiam to invest Tk1,200cr in new glassware manufacturing facility

Infograph: TBS

Kiam Glassware Industries Ltd, a sister concern of the BRB Group, is set to invest Tk1,200 crore to establish a state-of-the-art glassware manufacturing facility at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. The first unit of the factory is scheduled to begin production in February 2025.

"Half of the construction of the first phase on 20 acres of land to set up the factory is complete," Md Mizber Rahman, managing director of Kiam Glassware, told The Business Standard. "We hope to start producing high-quality glassware products by February next year."

The factory will produce a variety of glassware products, including plates, glasses, jugs, cups, and bowls, and generate employment opportunities for approximately 2,500-3,000 people.

The project is planned to be completed in two phases. The first phase involves the construction of a soda-lime glass manufacturing factory that will produce 70 tonnes of glassware products daily, with an investment of Tk500-600 crore.

In the second phase, a packaging industry will be developed on an additional 10 acres, along with a new manufacturing unit capable of producing 50 tonnes of opal glass per day. The completion of the second phase will depend on product demand, with the company aiming to finalise it within the next year.

"We aim to export glassware products in addition to selling them domestically," Rahman said. "We are currently exporting products from Kiam Metal Industries Ltd."

"Approximately 70% of the machinery required for glassware production has already been imported. The total project investment is expected to be between Tk1,000 and Tk1,200 crore," he added.

Nasir Group and Olila Glass Ind Ltd are currently the main manufacturers of glass tableware products in Bangladesh.

To ensure a skilled workforce, Kiam Glassware Industries Ltd plans to bring in skilled trainers from abroad to train local workers for five to six months. "We will also request the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) to provide accommodation facilities for the workers," Rahman said.

He highlighted the need for worker accommodation, as the factory will operate 24 hours a day in three shifts. Currently, there is no provision for worker accommodation within the economic zone, so Beza's cooperation will be sought to build facilities outside the zone.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza, acknowledged the housing needs and said, "We aim to have planned housing on the other side of the Feni River, outside the economic zone.

"We have not yet obtained the land, but we will start work once we do. For now, workers can rent houses in the nearby village. The communication system is good, with tempos and buses available for transportation."

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, the country's largest industrial city, is being developed on 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni. So far, 11 establishments have begun production in this industrial city.