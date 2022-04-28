JMI Group observes World Day for Safety and Health at Work

JMI Industrial Gas Ltd, a sister concern of JMI Group, observed the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work on 28 April.

The World Day for Safety and Health is celebrated across the country on 28 April like every year with the aim of creating awareness about occupational health and safety. The theme of the year is "Ensure a good working environment and build a prosperous Bangladesh."

A procession was brought out at JMI Industrial area in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila to mark the day, said a press release.

GMI General Manager Mohammad Shaheen Akhter and Safety, Health and Environment Officer Tipu Sultan, gave instructive speeches on health and safety in the workplace.

A discussion meeting was held at the end of the procession while GMI Group Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq spoke as chief guest.

JMI Group Chief Finance Officer Jahangir Alam and Manager Al Imran also spoke at the event.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally and focuses on enhancing social dialogue towards a culture of safety and health.