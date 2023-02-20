International Plastic Fair-2023 from 22-25 February

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:21 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The 15th International Plastic Fair-2023 will take place from 22-25 February at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

"The only and most professional exhibition, International Plastic Fair, is now one of the biggest events in South East Asian countries", Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA) President Shamim Ahmed said in a press conference on Monday (20 February)

574 companies from 21 countries will participate in the fair with 742 stalls and booths this year.

Shamim Ahmed said that the fair will help to increase the use and demand for plastic which will cater to boost investment in the country, bigger market size and exports nationally and globally.

Plastics fair was first introduced in 1989 in a small-scale participation jointly organized by BPGMEA and BCIC and the last 14th term plastic fair was held in January 2019 with large participation of various countries and people, he added.   

This year's fair is being held after 3 years due to  the coronavirus. 

Comments

