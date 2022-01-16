Initiatives taken to export potatoes to ensure a fair price for farmers: Minister

Industry

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Initiatives taken to export potatoes to ensure a fair price for farmers: Minister

He was addressing a winter clothing distribution programme in Rangpur’s Kaunia upazila on Sunday

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:37 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Illustration: TBS
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Illustration: TBS

 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has taken initiatives to export potatoes with a view to ensuring a fair price for farmers.

"As newly produced potatoes have started coming to market, the price of the crop has dropped a bit recently. However, the price of potatoes will return to normal soon," the minister said, addressing a winter clothing distribution programme in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila, his electoral area.

While distributing warm clothes among the destitute in different villages of the upazila on Sunday, Tipu Munshi urged everyone to wear a mask and follow health guidelines to prevent Covid-19 as the virus infection has increased in the country.

"The health department of the government has taken initiatives to vaccinate all citizens. Likewise, to contain Covid-19 infections, everyone must take initiative to get vaccinated as well," he said.  

Replying to queries from reporters, the minister said, "There will be no impact on trade, commerce, and import-exports in the country, due to the increase of Covid-19 infections at the beginning of the year. Under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, the country has become a developing country." 

"People's incomes have increased. Imports and exports have also increased as trade and commerce have expanded to villages from the cities of the country," he added.

Kaunia Upazila's Sarai Union Parishad Chairman Ashraful Islam presided over the programme.

Kaunia upazila Chairman Anwarul Islam Maya, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Tarin, District Awami League Freedom Fighter affairs secretary Freedom Fighter Sarder Abdul Hakim, and others were present at the ceremony.

Economy / Top News

potato export / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike