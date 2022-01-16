Initiatives taken to export potatoes to ensure a fair price for farmers: Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has taken initiatives to export potatoes with a view to ensuring a fair price for farmers.

"As newly produced potatoes have started coming to market, the price of the crop has dropped a bit recently. However, the price of potatoes will return to normal soon," the minister said, addressing a winter clothing distribution programme in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila, his electoral area.

While distributing warm clothes among the destitute in different villages of the upazila on Sunday, Tipu Munshi urged everyone to wear a mask and follow health guidelines to prevent Covid-19 as the virus infection has increased in the country.

"The health department of the government has taken initiatives to vaccinate all citizens. Likewise, to contain Covid-19 infections, everyone must take initiative to get vaccinated as well," he said.

Replying to queries from reporters, the minister said, "There will be no impact on trade, commerce, and import-exports in the country, due to the increase of Covid-19 infections at the beginning of the year. Under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, the country has become a developing country."

"People's incomes have increased. Imports and exports have also increased as trade and commerce have expanded to villages from the cities of the country," he added.

Kaunia Upazila's Sarai Union Parishad Chairman Ashraful Islam presided over the programme.

Kaunia upazila Chairman Anwarul Islam Maya, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Tarin, District Awami League Freedom Fighter affairs secretary Freedom Fighter Sarder Abdul Hakim, and others were present at the ceremony.