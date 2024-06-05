Industry owners must adopt measures for plastic recycling: Business leaders

Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. Photo: Collected

Manufacturers as well as consumers of plastic products in the country must develop innovative ideas to recycle plastic waste, business leaders and experts have said.

"Currently, the plastic products market in Bangladesh is valued at Tk40,000 crore. The annual plastic consumption per capita by citizens exceeds 9 kilograms," said Dr Bayzid Kabir, professor of chemical engineering at Buet, at a seminar on "Plastic waste recycling for sustainability and investment" at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the capital today (5 June).

The seminar was jointly organised by the Plastic Products Business Promotion Council and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association in observance of World Environment Day. Shamim Ahmed, president of the association, chaired the seminar.

Presenting the main article, Dr Bayzid Kabir further said around $1.2 billion worth of plastic products are exported from Bangladesh annually. In the sector, there are 5,500 factories operating at present, creating more than 20 lakh direct employment. If this trend continues, Bangladesh will become the 40th largest plastic exporting country in the world by 2030.

He said 36% of the total plastic waste in the country is recycled, 39% is disposed of in landfills, and 25% is released into soil, rivers, and canals.

"In Dhaka, 646 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day, of which 310 tonnes go to landfill, 239 tonnes are recycled, and 97 tonnes go to drains, rivers and canals," he added.

In his speech, Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of the FBCCI, said the issue of plastic recycling should be included in the education system to increase awareness among children about it from a young age.

Addressing as the chief guest, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin said everyone in the country is now a plastic user. So, the sector should be made sustainable, and problems must be turned into possibilities by adopting the right policies.

"Many government organisations and ministries are involved with the industry. All have to work together," he added.

Addressing as special guest, Nahid Afroz, chief executive officer of the Business Promotion Council, said the export earnings in the plastics sector are high, and that is why the sector should not be ignored.

He added that as the developed world countries are not establishing plastic factories, Bangladesh has to seize the opportunity.

He also underscored the need for a long-term plan to harness the huge export potential of the sector.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, former director of the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, said small plastic factories are said to face financing problems. However, many do not know that the central bank has directed banks and financial institutions to disburse 5% of total term loans to environmentally sustainable sectors.