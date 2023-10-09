IndustriALL Bangladesh bashes CPD for proposing Tk17,568 minimum wage for RMG workers

IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), one of the largest platforms of labour organisations in the country with strong presence in the readymade garment sector, has criticised the Center for Policy Dialogue for proposing Tk17,568 as minimum wage for garment workers.

"Such a proposal from the CPD goes highly against the interest of the RMG workers and will support the owners. Such proposals will bolster the attempt by the garment owners to squash the demands of labourers," IBC said in a press statement on Monday (9 October).

"The CPD proposal is unexpected, irrational and out of [their] purview," said the statement signed by IBC President Amirul Haque Amin and General Secretary Kutubuddin Ahmed.

At present, RMG workers get Tk8,000 as minimum wage.

IBC, an affiliate organisation of global union federation IndustriALL Global Union, said the CPD held no discussion with the IBC, or the country's RMG labour organisations before making their recommendation on Sunday (8 October).

"The IBC, representing 19 labour federations of the country, proposes Tk23,000 to be the minimum wage, which is logical and backed by data," the organisation said in the press statement.

The IBC proposal has also been echoed by the National Garment Alliance, the statement added.

IBC called on the CPD to withdraw their recommendation and suggest Tk23,000 as minimum wage for RMG workers.

CPD made its recommendation for the minimum wage on Sunday considering inflation and the living cost of four-member families.