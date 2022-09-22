India's Aster DM Healthcare enters Bangladesh market

Industry

TBS Report 
22 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

India's Aster DM Healthcare enters Bangladesh market

The company plans to open 25 pharmacies with GD Assist

TBS Report 
22 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division. 

Aster Pharmacy, the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE, will be operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh, reports Indian media.

Through this franchise agreement, Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist aims to provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh along with varied products in the segments of nutrition, baby care, skin care, home healthcare etc.  

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 446 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan, including 201 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies under a brand license agreement.

Through this long-term agreement with GD Assist, Aster Pharmacy aims to expand its horizons beyond UAE, India, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan into other territories to provide customer-centric experience and genuine pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products. 

GD Assist plans to open and operate a minimum of 25 stores located in high streets, communities and shopping malls of Bangladesh over a period of three years.

Bangladesh / Top News

pharmaceutical sector / Aster DM Healthcare / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

1h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

1d | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

35m | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

40m | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

40m | Videos
"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

45m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 