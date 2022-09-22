India's Aster DM Healthcare enters Bangladesh market

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division.

Aster Pharmacy, the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE, will be operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh, reports Indian media.

Through this franchise agreement, Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist aims to provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh along with varied products in the segments of nutrition, baby care, skin care, home healthcare etc.

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 446 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan, including 201 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies under a brand license agreement.

Through this long-term agreement with GD Assist, Aster Pharmacy aims to expand its horizons beyond UAE, India, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan into other territories to provide customer-centric experience and genuine pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products.

GD Assist plans to open and operate a minimum of 25 stores located in high streets, communities and shopping malls of Bangladesh over a period of three years.