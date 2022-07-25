Indian firm DMT Consulting to gauge iron ore of Hakimpur mine

Industry

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 10:09 pm

Photo: Collected
The government-owned Barapukuria Coal Mining Company, also known as BCMCL, inked a deal on Monday with Indian firm DMT Consulting Limited, to assess iron ore at a recently discovered mine in Alihat of Dinajpur's Hakimpur.

BCMCL Company Secretary Umme Tajmeri Selina Akhter, and DMT Consulting Managing Director Vassilis Roubos, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Petrobangla office in the capital, said a press release. 

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan presided over the event.

Under the agreement, "Preliminary Study for Development of Alihat Iron Ore Deposit at Hakimpur, Dinajpur", DMT Consulting will conduct a study in a ​​6 square kilometer area.

"If enough iron ore reserves are found in the mine, a detailed feasibility study will be conducted later," the release reads.

The Geological Survey of Bangladesh discovered the iron ore rich mine in 2019. Initially, it was assumed there might be about 625 million tonnes of iron ore there.

The government has assigned BCMCL to conduct a feasibility study there.

