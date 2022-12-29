Govt undertakes innovation project for high-quality agar industry: Environment minister

The government has taken initiative to increase the production of high-quality agar resin by using modern technology through special innovation projects.

Currently only 10% agar is available which will increase up to 90% through this research project, a release said on Thursday.

"The quality of the agar products will be of international standard. As a result, massive economic development of the people involved in the agar industry will take place," Environment Minister Shahab Uddin said at the inception workshop of the project titled "Improved Quality Agar Resin Accumulation Innovation in Whole Trees" at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium of Baralekha in Moulvibazar on Thursday.

Under the project, the government has already appointed six researchers and activities are underway to create an international quality agar laboratory for joint research of students, researchers and scientists.

Through the implementation of the project, it will be possible to produce various agar products as per the demand of the international market.

The results obtained through the research will be disseminated among the Forest Department, NGOs, privately owned agar plantation and agar factory owners through various trainings sessions. As a result, people of all levels including agar farmers, owners, and traders of different districts of the country will benefit.