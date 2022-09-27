Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector: Minister

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Tuesday said the government will provide all out assistance to those who are associated with the jute sector for development, modernisation and export trade extension of the jute sector.

The assurance came when Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) representative met with him at Textile and Jute ministry's conference room here this afternoon.

To ensure jute farming, the minister said, "The government is providing other input support to the farmers along with keeping seed supply accurate and that's why the production of jute has increased many times in recent years."

Even the jute mills are collecting raw jute uninterruptedly and it is playing a vital role in export earning, said the minister.

The farmers are also getting maximum price from selling jute.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Textile and Jute Taslim Kanij Nahida, BJA Chairman Sheikh Syed Ali, Senior Vice-Chairman Arzoo Rahman Bhuiyan and Vice-Chairman FM Saifuzzaman, among others, were present.