Govt to implement an action plan for sustainable plastic management: Environment minister

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is going to implement an action plan for sustainable plastic management in phases such as short-term from 2022–23, medium-term from 2024–26, and long-term from 2027–30.

The implementation of the action plan identifies policy and regulatory reforms and economic instruments, technology and infrastructure, and capacity building to design sustainable products, promote circular economy processes, encourage sustainable consumption, and thus ensure waste management.

The action plan is aligned to the 8th five-year plan, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other policies. Moreover, the environment ministry has endorsed a roadmap through a gazette notification to phase out single-use plastic in coastal areas.

Environment Minister Shahab Uddin said this as the chief guest at a webinar on high-level policy dialogue on the global agreement on marine litter and plastic pollutions for the upcoming fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) 5.2 organised by the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO) on Saturday Evening.

He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change banned the use of plastic shopping bags, but this had limited results.

In 2010, the "Jute Packaging Act" was enacted to combat the use of plastics. The 8th Five-Year Plan from 2020–2025 acknowledges that the dumping of household waste into water bodies and neighbourhoods is a major source of air and water pollution, added the minister.

The proposed Solid Waste Management Rules 2021 drawn up under the Environmental Conservation Act 1995 will be the overarching regulatory framework for plastic waste management in the country, he also said.

Shahab Uddin said in the Ministerial Conference on Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution under the UN Environment Assembly, Bangladesh emphasises that global solidarity and the involvement of all stakeholders must be the guiding principles.

He said Bangladesh also highlights the necessity for a global agreement, aligned with the 2030 agenda to achieve the elimination or minimisation of all negative impacts of plastic throughout its life cycle, including the significant reduction and progressive elimination of direct and indirect discharges of plastic into the environment, sustainable alternatives and the reduction of virgin plastic production.

"I hope that with the combined effort of all of us, we will be able to create a plastic pollution-free world," he added.

Former Secretary and ESDO President Syed Marghub Murshed chaired the webinar while the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Additional Secretary (Environment) Md Moniruzzaman spoke among others.

ESDO Secretary-General Dr Shahriar Hossain conducted an open discussion session where different experts and professors shared their opinion on plastic management.