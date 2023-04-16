Govt to extend support for boosting export of jute goods

Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said the government would extend necessary support to the entrepreneurs in order to ensure diversification of jute goods and boosting its exports.

"Our Prime Minister is very much keen to increase the use of jute goods. For this, there is a need to increase the qualitative standard of jute goods and

ensuring its diversification. As a result, the use of jute will increase in the local market while its exports will also increase," he said.

The Commerce Minister was addressing the inaugural function of Jute Products Business Promotion Council (JPBPC) held at the conference room of the

Ministry of Commerce at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The government has taken initiative to increase export of jute goods in various countries of the world including in Europe through improving internal market management, he mentioned.

"In this regard, the Prime Minister declared jute goods as the 'Product of the Year' in 2023. In line with the declaration of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Commerce has formed 'Jute Products Business Promotion Council (JPBPC) to expedite the development of this promising sector," the minister

said.

Noting that the government has been putting special importance on the production of jute-made goods, Tipu said the production and use of jute have

increased a lot while many have changed their fates through producing and exporting the golden fibre.

He said that the Premier has already directed the embassies and foreign missions abroad to exhibit the jute-made goods and also expand the market of

jute so that the foreigners could know about the variations of such valuable item.

The Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh now holds around 72 percent of the global export earning of jute while the demand for jute bags now increased to 70 crore from the existing 10 crore. Besides, the demand for other jute-made goods has exceeded over Taka thousand crore.

Bangladesh fetched around US$1.13 billion in the last fiscal year (FY22) through exporting jute and jute-made goods for which the golden fibre has helping to dream others for a bright future.

Tipu also opined that the JPBPC would play an important role in ensuring diversification of jute-made goods and export of jute goods.

Urging the countrymen to use jute-made goods as an alternate to polythene bags, he said the jute-made goods ensure the balance of environment.

Answering to a question, Tipu said the demand for sugar has increased a lot centering the Holy Month of Ramadan and the ensuing Eid Ul Fitr which has put an impact on the market. Besides, the price of sugar has increased again in the international market, he added.

Presided over by the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Business Council Chairman Tapan Kanti Ghosh, other high officials of the ministry, representatives of various associations related to jute sector and other businessmen were present, among others, on the occasion.

The meeting decided to include eight associations related to the jute and jute-made goods sector as members of the Jute Products Business Promotion

Council. This council would extend support to the entrepreneurs on increasing the qualitative standard of jute goods, framing design in line with the

demand of the consumers, product diversification and creating linkage in international market.